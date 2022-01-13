Arizona men’s basketball vs. Colorado game thread

It’s game day! Finally!

The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back at it after another extended break, hosting the Colorado Buffaloes in a Pac-12 clash.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Washington game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021 Time: 9 p.m. MST

9 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 15-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 90 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Colorado on?

Arizona-Colorado will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Cindy Brunson (play-by-play) and former Arizona star Corey Williams (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Colorado online?

The stream of Arizona-Colorado can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Colorado on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Colorado on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: