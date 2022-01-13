Arizona men’s basketball vs. Colorado game thread

It’s game day! Finally!
The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back at it after another extended break, hosting the Colorado Buffaloes in a Pac-12 clash.
Arizona-Washington game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021
- Time: 9 p.m. MST
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 15-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 90 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Colorado on?
Arizona-Colorado will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Cindy Brunson (play-by-play) and former Arizona star Corey Williams (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Colorado online?
The stream of Arizona-Colorado can be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Colorado on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Colorado on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
Pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Colorado
- COVID-postponed Arizona men’s basketball game at UCLA rescheduled for Jan. 25
- 5-star point guard Kylan Boswell includes Arizona in top 8
- Colorado expert previews the Arizona men’s basketball game, makes a score prediction
- Arizona men’s basketball jumps to No. 6 in Associated Press Top 25
