Knicks acquire former Arizona forward Solomon Hill in trade with Hawks

Solomon Hill is heading to the Big Apple.

The New York Knicks acquired the veteran forward Thursday in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. New York also traded for Cam Reddish and 2025 a second-round pick, while the Hawks will receive Kevin Knox and 2022 first-round draft pick via Charlotte, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hill is out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury. The former Arizona Wildcats standout averaged 4.5 points and 3 rebounds in 71 games, including 16 starts, for the Hawks last season. He played sparingly this season before the injury.

Now in his ninth season in the NBA, the 30-year-old Hill is the second-oldest former UA player left in the league behind Andre Iguodala, who turns 38 later this month.

Hill, a first round pick of the Indiana Pacers in 2013, played 139 games for the Wildcats from 2009-13, averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds and helping Arizona to the Elite Eight in 2011.