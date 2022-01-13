Arizona women’s basketball tries to bounce back from first loss with visit to Oregon State

Arizona women’s basketball isn’t exactly going into its game at Oregon State under optimal circumstances. The Wildcats will tip off in Gill Coliseum without two starters and with only three days between games. At least they can take comfort in the fact that it’s not an optimal situation for the Beavers, either.

Oregon State has not played a game since they beat Northern Iowa on Dec. 19. The Beavers had their final nonconference game canceled and have yet to play a Pac-12 contest. Opening conference play against the No. 7 team in the country probably isn’t the way they hoped to get back on the court.

In Oregon State’s favor, they are finally back at full strength after playing all last season without one of their starters. Sophomore forward Kennedy Brown spent the season rehabbing a knee injury.

The Beavers also know that this is their only Pac-12 game of the weekend. Arizona State has already postponed both of its games in the state of Oregon.

With Brown back, the Beavers have a front line that stands 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-6. Brown joins Taylor Jones, her slightly smaller mate in the frontcourt, to form an imposing duo.

Brown leads the Pac-12 in rebounds with 8.7 per game. Jones leads in field goal percentage at 64.9 percent. With 6-foot-5 Lauren Ware already declared out for the game, Arizona is at a decided size disadvantage.

Oregon State isn’t bad in the backcourt, either. Guard Talia von Oelhofen debuted with a bang after enrolling early last season, helping to lead the Beavers on a late-season run into the NCAA Tournament. She gives a young group of guards at least a little bit more experience.

Freshman guard Greta Kampschroeder is lighting it up from outside. She is third in the league in 3-point percentage, hitting a stellar 46.2 percent of her shots from outside.

The backcourt is a concern because Arizona starting point guard Shaina Pellington will be out for her third straight game. Without Ware and Pellington, the Wildcats’ defense is not nearly as quick.

Two Beavers are averaging double figures. Von Oelhofen leads the team with 13.9 points per game. Right behind her is Jones with 12.4 ppg. They also have some depth with seven players averaging at least six points per game.

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said that her team usually responds well after a loss. The question is whether that’s still true when the Wildcats are down two starters.

No. 7 Arizona Wildcats (11-1, 1-1) @ Oregon State Beavers (7-3, 0-0)

When and where: The game tips off at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. at 8 p.m. MST on Thursday, Jan. 13.

TV: The game will be aired on Pac-12 Oregon.

How to listen: The radio call by Brody Dryden will be on 1400 AM (KTUC). The broadcast can also be accessed online at The Varsity Network or on the station’s website.

Where to find in-game stats: During the game, stats will be available at Arizona Live Stats.

Rankings and ratings: Arizona is ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press and the WBCA/USA TODAY Sports polls. The Wildcats are No. 10 in the NET and No. 11 at Her Hoop Stats.

Oregon State is not ranked in either major poll. The Beavers are No. 60 in the NET and No. 68 at Her Hoop Stats.

Projections: Her Hoop Stats sets Arizona’s win probability at 75.5 percent on the road. If the game was played in Arizona, it would increase to 90.2 percent. On a neutral court, it would be 84.1 percent.

