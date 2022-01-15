Arizona men’s basketball vs. Utah: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!

No. 6 Arizona (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) looks to continue its strong start to conference play when it hosts the Utah Utes (8-8, 1-5).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Utah game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021

6 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 20-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 95 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah on?

Arizona-Utah will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Daron Sutton (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Utah online?

The stream of Arizona-Utah can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Utah on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Utah on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Utah?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

