Arizona men’s basketball vs. Utah: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!
No. 6 Arizona (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) looks to continue its strong start to conference play when it hosts the Utah Utes (8-8, 1-5).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Utah game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021
- Time: 6 p.m. MST
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 20-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 95 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah on?
Arizona-Utah will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Daron Sutton (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Utah online?
The stream of Arizona-Utah can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Utah on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Utah on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Utah?
