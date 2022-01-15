Arizona women’s basketball at Oregon game thread

Getting the sweep in the state of Oregon is no mean feat. Can Arizona women’s basketball get the job done for the first time since the 2010-11 season?

Last year, Arizona got the season sweep over the Oregon Ducks, winning by 16 in Tucson and by 20 in Matthew Knight Arena. They didn’t get the chance to go for the road sweep of Oregon and Oregon State during the 2020-21 season because the game against the Beavers was postponed. After the last-second shot by Shaina Pellington lifted the Wildcats to a win in Corvallis on Thursday, the Wildcats have the opportunity this season.

Let’s talk about it!

Game details for No. 7 Arizona (12-1, 2-1) @ Oregon (7-5, 1-1)

When and where: The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. MST on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

TV: The game is scheduled to air on Pac-12 Arizona and Pac-12 Oregon.

Radio: The radio call by Brody Dryden will be on 1400 AM (KTUC). The broadcast can also be accessed online at The Varsity Network or on the station’s website.

In-game stats: Stats are available at Arizona Live Stats.

Rankings and ratings: Arizona is ranked No. 7 in both the Associated Press and WBCA/USA TODAY Sports polls. The Wildcats are No. 12 in both the NET and Her Hoops Stats’ ratings.

Oregon is not ranked in either national poll. The Ducks are No. 16 in the NET and No. 13 according to Her Hoops Stats.

Projections: For the first time this season, Her Hoop Stats does not project Arizona to emerge the winner. Oregon has a 58.9 percent win probability because the game is being played in Eugene. The stats service projects that Arizona would win if the game was played in McKale Center (67.6 percent) or on a neutral court (54.6 percent).

