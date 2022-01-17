Lakers expected to sign ex-Arizona star Stanley Johnson to third 10-day contract

The Los Angeles Lakers like to have Stanley Johnson around, but they’re not quite ready to fully commit.

Johnson is expected sign a third 10-day contract with the Lakers on Monday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

This is the last 10-day deal the Lakers can extend to Johnson before having to sign him through the end of the season.

Johnson has averaged 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20 minutes per game over nine games with Los Angeles. Johnson’s biggest contribution with the Lakers has come on defense, an area where Los Angeles has mightily struggled this season.

Johnson’s latest 10-day contract would expire on Jan. 27, less than two weeks before NBA trade deadline, leaving our friends at Silver Screen & Roll to say this about Johnson’s future as a Laker:

“By signing him to another 10-day deal, the Lakers will maintain their short and long-term flexibility with Johnson. The team can continue to scour the trade market for potential deals moving forward, while also maintaining the open roster spot Johnson will occupy with his 10-day contract. Johnson’s new 10-day deal will now take the team up to the precipice of the trade deadline, where more action from the front office is likely, and their decisions could impact how much longer Johnson remains under contract this season.”

The Lakers are next in action Monday when they host the Utah Jazz at 8:30 p.m. MST. Johnson will have five games over the next 10 days to convince Los Angeles to keep him through the remainder of the season.