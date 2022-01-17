Arizona men’s basketball takes over as highest-ranked Pac-12 team in Associated Press poll

After sweeping Colorado and Utah over the weekend, the Arizona Wildcats moved to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25. The team took over the position vacated by fellow Pac-12 team UCLA, which was one of three Top 5 teams to take losses last week.

POLL ALERT: Gonzaga reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25, edging out No. 2 Auburn after wild week; Baylor falls to 5th, USC to 16th.



Full poll: https://t.co/1cWzBHiYRA pic.twitter.com/9hiLABLbtg — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 17, 2022

The Wildcats became the highest-ranked Pac-12 team after losses by both the Bruins and USC. UCLA dropped six spots to No. 9 while the Trojans tumbled all the way to sixteenth from last week’s No. 5 position after both teams went 1-1 at home last week.

The only other conference team receiving votes is Oregon, which is sitting seven spots outside the Top 25 in the others receiving votes list. The Ducks defeated both UCLA and USC on the road last week.

The jump into the Top 5 marks the first time Arizona has held such a lofty ranking since being ranked second on Nov. 20, 2017. The Wildcats will defend their new ranking on the road at Stanford and California next week before heading to Westwood to make up a postponed game against UCLA.