Arizona women’s basketball drops three spots in Associated Press Top 25

After an emotional loss at Oregon on Saturday, Arizona women’s basketball dropped three spots in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 10 this week. The Wildcats have been ranked in the Top 10 since the second week of play after starting the season at No. 22.

POLL ALERT: Oklahoma jumps 9 places to 14th in women's AP Top 25 while South Carolina remains solid No. 1.



POLL ALERT: Oklahoma jumps 9 places to 14th in women's AP Top 25 while South Carolina remains solid No. 1.

The Wildcats are still one of three Pac-12 teams in the poll after their split on the road last week. Stanford swept Colorado and Utah on the road and remains No. 2 this week. The Buffaloes held steady at No. 22 despite dropping their home matchup against the Cardinal.

The only other Pac-12 team receiving votes is Oregon, which sits three spots out of the Top 25 with 23 points.

Arizona will have its work cut out to stay in the Top 10 when Utah and No. 22 Colorado come to Tucson next week.