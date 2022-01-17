Arizona basketball’s Tommy Lloyd and Adia Barnes return to their radio shows this week

After a COVID-19 outbreak on the Arizona women’s basketball team forced the Wildcats to cancel their game against Texas, the Arizona athletic department made the decision to shut down the weekly radio shows of men’s head coach Tommy Lloyd and women’s head coach Adia Barnes. The shows were initially slated to return the week of Jan. 3 according to men’s basketball radio play-by-play announcer Brian Jeffries, but increased cases and cancellations around the country prevented that. Both will finally return this week for the first time since their cancellation on Dec. 20, 2021.

Lloyd’s show returns on Monday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. MST. It will be held at its usual location, Union Public House located at 4340 N. Campbell Ave Ste 100 in Tucson. The show airs on Wildcats Radio 1290 AM and is hosted by Brian Jeffries.

Barnes will follow with her show at 6 p.m. MST on Tuesday, Jan. 18. That show airs on KTUC 1400 AM from Flora’s Market Run at 2513 E. 6th Street and is hosted by women’s radio announcer Brody Dryden.

Both programs had busy weeks as the men swept Colorado and Utah at home despite the absence of Kerr Kriisa from Saturday’s game. On the women’s side, the team split on the road at the Oregon schools and Barnes had a public spat with Oregon head coach Kelly Graves.

Both shows are open to the public.