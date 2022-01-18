Pac-12 reprimands Adia Barnes over postgame comments about officiating in game between Oregon and Arizona women’s basketball

When Arizona head coach Adia Barnes answered most questions from the media with disparaging comments about the officiating after Arizona women’s basketball lost to Oregon, it was just a matter of time before the Pac-12 issued a formal reprimand. That came down on Tuesday in a press release from the conference.

“The Conference is responsible for enforcing rules established by the Pac-12 membership, one of which prohibits coaches from publicly commenting about officiating,” said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff in the short release. “Should our coaches wish to provide feedback, there is a protocol in place which allows them to do so directly to the coordinator of officiating.”

Barnes stated that Arizona got “homered” and the calls, especially against her frontcourt, kept the team from being able to play. The officials sent Oregon to the line 26 times versus just 10 for Arizona in a game that stretched into overtime. In total, the Wildcats were called for 23 personal fouls against 15 for Oregon.

Adia Barnes’ postgame press conference from Jan. 15, 2022