Arizona women’s basketball to play make-up game at UCLA on Jan. 26

Last year, Arizona women’s basketball had five conference games postponed due to COVID-19. None were rescheduled. This season, the team has had three games postponed. Two have now been rescheduled as head coach Adia Barnes announced that the Wildcats plan to travel to UCLA to play the Bruins on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Arizona and UCLA were scheduled to meet the opening weekend of Pac-12 play on Jan. 2, but the Bruins had to shut down due to COVID-19 concerns within their program. Arizona also had its game against USC postponed that weekend. The game against the Women of Troy has since been played, leading to the Wildcats’ first loss of the season on Jan. 9.

The rescheduled game in Westwood means that the Wildcats will play three straight road games. After facing the Bruins on Jan. 26, they will travel to California for a game on Jan. 28 and then play at Stanford on national TV on Jan. 30.

It will present a challenge for the Wildcats, who will play five games in 10 days beginning when they host Utah on Jan. 21. It’s something that they share with the Wildcat men, who will be playing four games in nine days during the same timeframe. The men will face UCLA on Jan. 25 at Pauley Pavilion after their swing through Palo Alto and Berkeley this weekend then end with a home date against ASU.

Barnes made the announcement on her radio show.