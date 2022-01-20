Arizona men’s basketball vs. Stanford: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!
No. 3 Arizona (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) starts a 3-game road trip to California with a visit to Stanford (10-5, 3-2).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Stanford game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021
- Time: 9 p.m. MST
- Location: Maples Pavilion; Palo Alto, Calif.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 9-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 79 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?
Arizona-Stanford will be televised on ESPNU. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and former Wildcat Corey Williams (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?
The stream of Arizona-Stanford can be viewed at ESPN3.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Stanford on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?
Pregame coverage:
