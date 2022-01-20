Arizona men’s basketball vs. Stanford game thread

It’s game day!

No. 3 Arizona (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) starts a 3-game road trip to California with a visit to Stanford (10-5, 3-2).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Stanford game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021 Time: 9 p.m. MST

9 p.m. MST Location: Maples Pavilion; Palo Alto, Calif.

Maples Pavilion; Palo Alto, Calif. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as an 11.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 79 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?

Arizona-Stanford will be televised on ESPNU. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and former Wildcat Corey Williams (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?

The stream of Arizona-Stanford can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Stanford on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: