Season high from Sam Thomas gives Arizona women’s basketball the victory over Utah

Sam Thomas likes to play against Utah. Two years ago, the Arizona Wildcats went to Salt Lake City with an injured Aari McDonald. Thomas set a career high with 31 points against Utah. On Friday, she set a season high against the Utes with 25 points on the way to a 76-64 Arizona win.

The Wildcats used a big second quarter to put distance between themselves and the Utes, but let Utah back into it in the fourth. Arizona was able to regroup and improve to 13-2 overall and 3-2 in Pac-12 play.

Thomas got it started. The senior hit her first three shots—all from 3-point distance—and had 14 points by halftime. In addition to her 25 points on 6-for-9 three-point shooting, she contributed a rebound, two assists, and a block.

After a strong game in Eugene on Saturday, Koi Love picked up right where she left off. She provided a big spark off the bench in the first half, scoring eight points, grabbing two rebounds, dishing one assist, and getting a steal in just eight minutes.

In her first game at McKale since Dec. 9, Lauren Ware had a strong outing. The sophomore post had seven points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Freshman Madi Conner got the offense going when Arizona needed a bit of a punch. She played 11 minutes in the first half, contributing seven points on 2-2 shooting from outside. She added an assist and two steals on the night.

Helena Pueyo ran the offense and locked down on defense. The junior had just two points, but added three rebounds, four assists, and a season-high five steals.

The teams played a close first quarter with Utah taking the 17-15 lead, but Arizona put their foot on the pedal in the second with big contributions from Conner and Love. The Wildcats took a 15-point lead into the locker room.

Out of the half, it looked like the Wildcats were going to run away and hide. They pushed their lead to 18 at the 4:54 mark in the third quarter. Then, they seemed to take their foot off the gas.

Utah came rushing back, cutting the lead to nine. A last-second shot by Bendu Yeaney pushed it back to 11 at the end of the period.

The Utes weren’t done, though. They cut the lead to six twice in the final period before Arizona recovered and closed it out.

