Shaina Pellington’s career high leads No. 10 Arizona to blowout win over No. 22 Colorado

Colorado came into Arizona needing to put an end to a three-game losing streak. Arizona made them look like world-beaters in the first quarter before Shaina Pellington and Sam Thomas decided it wasn’t going to happen. The two seniors took over in the second period on the way to a 75-56 victory.

Pellington didn’t have a great first quarter but scored 10 of her 12 first-half points in the second. She did it from all over, driving to the basket, hitting from outside, and going 3-4 from the free-throw line. She didn’t slow down in the second half, as she went off for a career-high 28 points to go with four rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Thomas had a huge game against Utah on Friday night, but that was a team she had shot well against in the past. She picked up right where she left off against Colorado, going 3-4 from 3-point distance in the first half after a 6-9 night from outside against the Utes. Thomas ended the day with nine points, two rebounds, an assist, a block, and a steal.

Cate Reese tied the game at 29 with a shot at the end of the first half. She kept her foot down in the second half, scoring 19 of her 23 points in the final 20 minutes of the game. She added nine rebounds and a steal.

