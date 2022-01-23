Arizona men’s basketball vs. Cal: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!
No. 3 Arizona (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) continues a 3-day trip to California with a matchup with the Cal Golden Bears (9-9, 2-5).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Cal game time, details:
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 23, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m. MST
- Location: Haas Pavilion; Berkeley, Calif.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 13.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA an 87 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Cal on?
Arizona-Cal will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and former Wildcat Don MacLean (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Cal online?
The stream of Arizona-Cal can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Cal on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Cal on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Cal?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
