Arizona men’s basketball vs. Cal: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!

No. 3 Arizona (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) continues a 3-day trip to California with a matchup with the Cal Golden Bears (9-9, 2-5).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Cal game time, details:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23, 2021

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. MST

1 p.m. MST Location: Haas Pavilion; Berkeley, Calif.

Haas Pavilion; Berkeley, Calif. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 13.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA an 87 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Cal on?

Arizona-Cal will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and former Wildcat Don MacLean (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Cal online?

The stream of Arizona-Cal can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Cal on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Cal on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Cal?

Pregame coverage: