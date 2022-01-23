No. 10 Arizona women’s basketball vs No. 22 Colorado game thread

It’s still a match-up between Associated Press and USA TODAY Sports/WBCA Top 25 teams despite Colorado losing its last three. Come chat!

No. 22 Colorado (13-3, 0-3) @ No. 10 Arizona (13-2, 3-2)

When and where: The game will tip off at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. at 12 p.m. MST on Sunday, Jan. 23.

TV: The game will air on Pac-12 Mountain.

Radio: The radio call by Brody Dryden will be on 1400 AM (KTUC). The broadcast can also be accessed online at The Varsity Network or on the station’s website.

Rankings and ratings: Arizona is ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 9 in the USA TODAY Sports/WBCA poll. The Wildcats are No. 10 in the NET and No. 9 in Her Hoop Stats’ rankings.

Colorado is ranked No. 22 by the AP and No. 23 by the coaches. The Buffaloes are No. 34 in the NET and No. 49 according to Her Hoop Stats.

Projections: Her Hoop Stats gives the Wildcats an 86.8 percent win probability at home and predicts 65 points for Arizona against 53 for Colorado. Arizona would also have a sizable advantage on a neutral court or in Colorado according to the stats service.

Adia Barnes says: “Colorado is different (than Utah). So, (Utah) is very—an offensive-minded team. I think Colorado is more defensive-minded, scrappy, play an aggressive zone, very different, have some more athleticism inside. So I think it’s a tough weekend for us.”

