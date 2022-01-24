Arizona men’s basketball remains No. 3 in Associated Press poll

The Arizona Wildcats keep rolling, but for the time being they’ve hit a wall in terms of moving up in the polls.

The UA (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) is No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, the same spot it held a week ago. Arizona received 1,381 total votes, up 61 from the previous week, and also earned a first-place vote from Paul Klee of the Denver Gazette.

Auburn (18-1) moved ahead of Gonzaga (15-2) for No. 1, the first time the Tigers have been ranked first in school history.

This is the UA’s 10th consecutive week in the AP poll, which ties for the ninth-longest streak in school history. The Wildcats’ longest run being ranked is 141 weeks, from 1988-1995, which is the 11th-longest streak in poll history.

Arizona is one of three ranked Pac-12 teams, with UCLA—its opponent on Tuesday night in Los Angeles—climbing from No. 9 to No. 7 and USC moving up from No. 16 to 15. Two other teams the Wildcats have faced, Tennessee, respectively sit 18th and 24th in the latest poll.