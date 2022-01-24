Arizona women’s basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25 after weekend sweep

A strong weekend showing pushed the Arizona Wildcats to No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. The team moved up from tenth after sweeping Utah and Colorado at home.

POLL ALERT: Mississippi enters women's AP Top 25 for first time in 15 years; NC State climbs to No. 3 behind South Carolina, Stanford; Texas into top 10.



The win by Arizona sent Colorado on a four-game losing skid and dropped them from the rankings. The Buffaloes had been at No. 22 for the past two weeks.

There are still three ranked Pac-12 teams, though. Stanford remained at No. 2 and Oregon re-entered the poll at No. 19 after starting the season at No. 10. UCLA also appeared on one ballot to land on the “others receiving votes” list.

South Carolina remains No. 1.

Arizona has three games scheduled this week. On Wednesday, they will take on a UCLA team that has been playing with only six available players due to injuries. They are scheduled to play California on Friday, but the Golden Bears went into COVID-19 protocols on Saturday and canceled their Sunday game against Stanford.

How Stanford is at this point in relation to COVID-19 is unknown because the Cardinal played Cal the day before the Bears shut down. That could affect Arizona’s game on Jan. 30, which is the only time last year’s title-winners and runners-up are scheduled to meet in the regular season. It is a nationally-televised game.