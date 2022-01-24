Arizona men’s basketball game at ASU rescheduled for Feb. 7

On the eve of the Arizona Wildcats making up one of three COVID-rescheduled Pac-12 games, a second has a new play date.

Arizona will visit ASU on Monday, Feb. 7, with FS1 airing the 7 p.m. MT tip-off. The game had originally been scheduled for Jan. 8 in Tempe, but the Sun Devils were in a COVID pause and could not play.

The short trip up Interstate 10 will come after the UA hosts the Los Angeles schools Feb. 3-5 and before it goes to the Washington schools Feb. 10-12, meaning it will be playing five games in nine days.

Arizona’s game at USC, originally scheduled for Jan. 2, still does not have a new date. The Wildcats are playing at UCLA on Tuesday night, the last of a 3-game road trip to California that saw them win 85-57 at Stanford and 96-71 at Cal.

Arizona (16-1, 6-0) is off to its best start since 2013-14 and its best start in Pac-12 play since 2016-17. The Wildcats remain No. 3 in the latest Associated Press poll but did pick up a first-place vote along the way.