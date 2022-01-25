Arizona men’s basketball vs. UCLA: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!

No. 3 Arizona (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) finishes up a 3-game swing to California with a clash against No. 7 UCLA (13-2, 5-1). The winner will be in first place in the conference.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-UCLA game time, details:

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2021

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2021 Time: 9 p.m. MST

9 p.m. MST Location: Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, Calif.

Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, Calif. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 3-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA an 56 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?

Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?

The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How ccan I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: