Arizona men’s basketball vs. UCLA: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!
No. 3 Arizona (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) finishes up a 3-game swing to California with a clash against No. 7 UCLA (13-2, 5-1). The winner will be in first place in the conference.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-UCLA game time, details:
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2021
- Time: 9 p.m. MST
- Location: Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, Calif.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 3-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA an 56 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?
Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?
The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at ESPN3.com.
How ccan I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
