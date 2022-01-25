Arizona men’s basketball vs. UCLA game thread

It’s game day!

No. 3 Arizona (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) finishes up a 3-game swing to California with a clash against No. 7 UCLA (13-2, 5-1). The winner will be in first place in the conference.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-UCLA game time, details:

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2021

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2021 Time: 9 p.m. MST

9 p.m. MST Location: Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, Calif.

Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, Calif. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 3-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA an 56 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?

Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?

The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How ccan I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: