Arizona women’s basketball commits Maya Nnaji and Paris Clark named to girls McDonald’s All-America Team

It was a big deal when Cate Reese committed to Arizona. She was a top 15 player and went on to be the first McDonald’s All-American to play for the women’s team. She now has company. Signee Maya Nnaji and verbal commit Paris Clark were both named to the 2022 squad on Tuesday afternoon.

Introducing to the court, the McDAAG Class of ‘22. Welcome to the big leagues, we’re hyped to have you. pic.twitter.com/m7ZMRlyfH5 — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) January 25, 2022

Nnaji will arrive as Arizona’s highest-ranked recruit ever next fall. The sister of former Arizona men’s basketball star and current member of the Denver Nuggets, Zeke Nnaji, is currently ranked ninth in the class of 2022 by ESPN HoopGurlz. The 6-foot-4 forward is the No. 3 player at her position.

The siblings’ younger sister Josie Nnaji has also been offered by Arizona head coach Adia Barnes.

Clark was a late addition to the 2022 class and has not signed yet as a result. She initially committed to UCLA but opened her recruitment back up just before the November signing period. She will be able to sign with the Wildcats during the April signing period.

The guard is ranked as the No. 21 player overall and the No. 5 guard in the class by ESPN. Both she and Nnaji are five-star recruits.

Arizona also has Kailyn Gilbert, the No. 31 player in the class, and the No. 84 player, Lemyah Hylton, signed for next season. Both are guards.