Report: Ex-Arizona star Stanley Johnson to sign two-year deal with Lakers

First impressions are important, and Stanley Johnson made a great one with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Arizona star is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Lakers this week after impressing the organization with his energy and defense over the course of three 10-day contracts dating to Christmas Day.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was first to report the Lakers intend to sign Johnson to a two-year deal. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the contract includes a team option for 2022-2023.

“Lakers had been discussing some two-for-one trades along the roster margins, but ultimately landed on keeping Johnson in 15th spot, especially because of his willingness to agree on a team option for year, per sources. That keeps some deal-making flexibility for LA this summer,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Johnson is on the last day of a third and final 10-day contract, so the Lakers had to sign the forward through the rest of the season to keep him on the roster.

Johnson is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lakers. He started for LA Tuesday evening, playing 29 minutes in a 106-96 win over Brooklyn.

Johnson’s stint with the Lakers began with a Christmas Day win over the Nets.

A Southern California native, Johnson entered the 2021-2022 NBA season without a team. He joined the Lakers on Christmas Eve via a hardship waiver.