Adia Barnes uses open date as an opportunity to hit the recruiting trail for Arizona women’s basketball

Turning pandemic lemons into recruiting lemonade is something a lot of women’s college basketball coaches are learning to do. When UCLA was shut down due to COVID-19 protocols within its own program earlier this month, the coaching staff used it as an opportunity to visit recruits near and far. This week, a pandemic-related shutdown of California is providing the same opportunity for Arizona head coach Adia Barnes.

The Wildcats returned home from Los Angeles after defeating UCLA on Wednesday night. They will not leave for Stanford until Saturday. That opened up the calendar for Barnes to take a quick trip to Bradenton, Fla. to see both signed and uncommitted recruits.

The part of the trip Barnes can discuss is going to see the Wildcats’ 2022 signee Kailyn Gilbert. Gilbert is spending her final year at IMG Academy after previous stops at Tampa Preparatory School and Seffner Christian Academy.

Gilbert isn’t the only reason Barnes is going to be flying six times in five days, though. While she can’t talk about unsigned recruits, Arizona’s head coach is looking at one of Gilbert’s teammates, too.

“I’ve never been to IMG,” Barnes said. “Going to see one of our top recruits, a recruit I really want, and then I get a chance to support Kailyn and see her. She’s a great player, who I think she should have been a McDonald’s All-American. But I want to go support her. I want to go see IMG and kind of see where she’s been living away from home.”

Who could the other player be? A look at the IMG roster suggests that it is likely sophomore wing Ciniya Moore. The roster includes several uncommitted juniors as well as Moore, but the sophomore is the most highly-regarded uncommitted player on the team. She is also the only underclassman on the roster of the school’s highest-level squad.

Prep Girls Hoops has Moore ranked sixteenth in the class of 2024 in the state of Florida. While IMG has a strong senior class that includes Gilbert and Oregon signee Grace VanSlooten, the only other member of the team that Prep Girls Hoops has ranked is the No. 77 player in Florida in the class of 2023, Keegan Spencer. The enthusiasm expressed by Barnes makes it unlikely that Florida’s 77th-ranked player is the target.

In addition to playing alongside Gilbert at IMG, Moore is also teammates with the future Wildcat on the Florida Girls Basketball (FGB) travel team.

IMG National Varsity vs American Heritage full game from Jan. 22, 2022