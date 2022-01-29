Arizona men’s basketball vs. ASU game thread

It’s game day!

No. 3 Arizona (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will try to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss at UCLA against the rival Arizona State Sun Devils (6-11, 2-5).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 29, 2021

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2021 Time: 12:30 p.m. MST

12:30 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 21.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 98 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?

Arizona-UCLA will be televised on CBS. Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Steve Lappas will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?

The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at CBSSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-ASU?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: