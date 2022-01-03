 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arizona men’s basketball vs. Washington: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

By Brian J. Pedersen
It’s game day! Finally!

The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats end an 11-day break when they host the Washington Huskies in their first game of 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Washington game time, details:

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 3, 2021
  • Time: 6 p.m. MST
  • Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
  • Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 22-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 96 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?

Arizona-Tennessee will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington?

Pregame coverage:

