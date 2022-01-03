Arizona men’s basketball ranked 8th in latest Associated Press Top 25

The Arizona Wildcats did not play last week, but the polls wait for no team.

The UA sits at No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, up one spot from a week ago. It is the Wildcats’ fourth consecutive week in the Top 10, their longest stretch since eight consecutive weeks in the 2016-17 season.

Arizona (11-1, 1-0 Pac-12) ends a 12-day break when it hosts Washington (5-5, 0-0) on Monday night before visiting ASU (5-8, 1-2) on Saturday.

Three Pac-12 teams remain in the Top 10, with UCLA at No. 5 and unbeaten USC at No. 7. The Bruins and Trojans didn’t play last week, either, but that was due to COVID pauses within their respective programs.

In addition to the AP poll, Arizona sits No. 7 in the KenPom.com rankings and is No. 2 in the NET rankings, slipping behind defending national champion Baylor. The Wildcats’ average NCAA Tournament seed is 1.6, according to BracketMatrix.com, which is fifth-best.