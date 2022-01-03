Arizona men’s basketball vs. Washington game thread

It’s game day! Finally!

The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats end an 11-day break when they host the Washington Huskies in their first game of 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Washington game time, details:

Date: Monday, Jan. 3, 2021

Monday, Jan. 3, 2021 Time: 6 p.m. MST

6 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 24.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 98 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?

Arizona-Tennessee will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: