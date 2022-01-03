Arizona men's basketball game Saturday at ASU postponed due to Sun Devils' COVID-19 issues

The Arizona Wildcats returned to the court for the first time in nearly two weeks on Monday night, beating Washington at McKale Center.

And now the UA will wait a while to play again, as its next scheduled contest is off.

COVID issues within the ASU program have caused Saturday’s Territorial Cup clash between Arizona and the Sun Devils in Tempe to be postponed.

Yet another schedule update:



Saturday's game at Arizona State has been POSTPONED due to health and safety protocols within the Sun Devil program.



The Pac-12 Conference will work with both schools to reschedule the game. — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) January 4, 2022

ASU, which also had to cancel Wednesday’s game at UCLA, played Sunday at Cal where it lost 70-54.

This marks the fourth Pac-12 game that Arizona has had postponed due to COVID issues within the opponent’s program. Monday’s game against Washington was originally set to be played Dec. 2, while last weekend’s games at UCLA and USC still need to be rescheduled.