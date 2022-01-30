No. 8 Arizona women’s basketball at No. 2 Stanford game thread

It’s the biggest Pac-12 game of the year. Come chat as the Wildcats take on the Cardinal.

No. 8 Arizona (15-2, 5-2) @ No. 2 Stanford (15-3, 6-0)

When and where: The game will tip off at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, Calif. at 2 p.m. MST on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

TV: The game will air on ESPN2.

Radio: The radio call by Brody Dryden will be on 1400 AM (KTUC). The broadcast can also be accessed online at The Varsity Network or on the station’s website.

Stats: In-game stats will be available at Arizona Live Stats.

Rankings and ratings: Arizona is ranked No. 8 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports/WBCA poll. The Wildcats are No. 8 in the NET and in Her Hoop Stats’ rankings.

Stanford is ranked No. 2 in both major polls. The Cardinal are also No. 2 in both the NET and Her Hoop Stats’ rankings.

Standings: Stanford is in first place in the Pac-12 with a 6-0 record. Arizona stands in third at 5-2. The Wildcats are a half-game in back of the Oregon Ducks.

Projections: Her Hoop Stats gives the Cardinal 84.9 percent win probability. It is only the second time in conference play that the stats service has predicted an Arizona loss. The last time was at Oregon. Out-of-conference, the service also predicted the Wildcats would lose to Louisville.

The model predicts a final score of 68.3 to 56.7. HHS also predicts that Stanford would win if the game were played in Tucson or in a neutral environment.

