Arizona men’s basketball drops to 7th in Associated Press Top 25

In its first clash against a Top 10 team, Arizona failed. And as a result its own ranking took a hit.

The Wildcats come in at No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, down from No. 3 a week ago. The drop is mostly due to their 75-59 loss last Tuesday at UCLA, which moved up from 7th to 3rd, and possibly a little because of how much they struggled to beat ASU at home on Saturday.

Still, Arizona (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) remains ranked for the 11th straight week after beginning the season outside the Top 25 and is in the Top 10 for the eighth consecutive poll. That’s the longest run for the UA in the Top 10 since doing so 11 polls in a row between the end of the 2016-17 season and the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Arizona’s longest streak of Top 10 rankings is 39, spanning the entirety of the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

The Wildcats get a chance to avenge that loss to UCLA (16-2, 8-1) on Thursday night at McKale. They’ll also host No. 19 USC (18-3, 8-3) on Saturday.