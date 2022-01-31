Arizona women’s basketball stands pat at No. 8 in AP Top 25

It was an untraditional road trip, but the Arizona Wildcats (15-3, 5-3) completed the goal the program has for most road trips. The Wildcats returned to Tucson with a split on the road, including a narrow loss to No. 2 Stanford. It was enough to stay at No. 8 in Week 13 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

POLL ALERT: No. 6 Michigan reaches its best ranking ever in women's AP Top 25; South Carolina, Stanford, N.C. State remain atop poll.



Full poll: https://t.co/cIXRNu3QPO pic.twitter.com/VAcQSRWBrY — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 31, 2022

The Wildcats have now played two Top 10 teams. They got the win early in the season when they faced now-No. 3 Louisville on a neutral court in South Dakota. Arizona pulled that one out in overtime during the opening week of the season. The battle with Stanford on the Cardinal’s home court

Now, the team returns to McKale to host No. 19 Oregon, which also remains in the same poll position this week. That game promises to be a fiery competition.

Arizona won both matchups with the Ducks by double digits last year after dropping 10 straight dating back to March 2017. Three weeks ago, things were very different.

The Wildcats lost 68-66 in overtime on a last-second shot by Endyia Rogers. It was a game where head coach Adia Barnes was unhappy with both the officiating and Oregon head coach Kelly Graves.

Arizona’s rankings are fairly imoThe game against Stanford helped Arizona in the NET despite the losing. The Wildcats moved up one spot from eighth to seventh. They are ninth in Her Hoop Stats’ rankings as of the morning of Jan. 31.