Pac-12 women’s basketball television schedule released

Good things come to those who wait. Arizona fans have certainly been waiting for the Pac-12 women’s basketball schedule. They finally have it as the conference released the full slate of televised games on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wildcats will have three games televised on ESPN networks. They are one of only two Pac-12 teams that will host ESPN games. Stanford will host four games on the ESPN networks while Arizona will host two. Stanford appears in five of the games on Pac-12 campuses that will air on ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2. Arizona appears in two, and Oregon appears in one.

In addition to hosting Stanford and Oregon on ESPN and ESPN2, the Wildcats will appear in a third game on the networks. Arizona will travel to Dallas to take on Baylor in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Dec. 18. That game will be aired on ESPN2.

The Wildcats will host another major-conference foe when they face Kansas in McKale Center on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. MST. That game will be aired on the Pac-12 Network

Arizona has its first exhibition just two days after Pac-12 Media Day is held. The Wildcats face West Texas A&M on Thursday, Oct. 27 at McKale Center.

The regular season kicks off on Nov. 10 when the Wildcats Host NAU. The conference tournament champion will be crowned in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5.