Canadian dunking phenom Toby Fournier puts Arizona women’s basketball in top 8

Do women need to dunk the basketball? It’s unlikely to impress those who would disparage the game and the lack of dunking doesn’t drive off those who already love it. That doesn’t mean it’s not cool to see a woman dunk. Toby Fournier can do just that, and she could be coming to McKale Center in 2024.

Arizona is one of the teams to make the Toronto native’s list of the eight schools at the top of her list. The Wildcats join fellow Pac-12 representative Stanford as well as Connecticut, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke, Michigan, and future Big Ten representative UCLA.

Fournier is a five-star recruit according to ESPN HoopGurlz. She has a score of 97. The junior attends Crestwood Secondary.

As for the dunks (and other skills), take a look.

The Wildcats currently have two players from Ontario on the roster in fifth-year point guard Shaina Pellington and freshman small forward Lemyah Hylton.