Arizona’s player representatives announced for Pac-12 basketball Media Days

The 2022-23 college basketball season is just around the corner, and next week is when the Pac-12 will be holding its annual Media Days in San Francisco.

Arizona is sending two players along with their respective head coaches to the events, which are on tap for Tuesday, Oct. 25 (women) and Wednesday, Oct. 26 (men).

Guards Shaina Pellington and Helena Pueyo will accompany coach Adia Barnes to Pac-12 Women’s Media Day, which will air on Pac-12 Network beginning at 10 a.m. PT. The same start time is on tap for Men’s Media Day, with Tommy Lloyd bringing point guard Kerr Kriisa and forward Azuolas Tubelis to San Francisco.

The Pac-12 will release preseason all-conference teams and the preseason polls ahead of each media event.

The UA men’s team plays its lone exhibition on Nov. 1 against Western Oregon, while the women have their first exhibition Oct. 27 against Wet Texas A&M before hosting Cal State-Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

The regular season openers are Nov. 7 vs. Nicholls (men) and Nov. 10 vs. NAU (women). Both squads are in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 polls, with the UA men having +2500 odds to win the NCAA title according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

