Cate Reese, Shaina Pellington, Jade Loville named preseason All-Pac-12 by media

Arizona women’s basketball was one of two Pac-12 teams to see three players land on the media’s preseason all-conference team. Fifth-year players Cate Reese, Shaina Pellington, and Jade Loville were named preseason All-Pac-12 on Monday morning.

Reese has been on an all-conference team each of her four years at Arizona. She was a member of the All-Freshman team after being the top scorer and rebounder among conference freshmen in 2018-19. The next three years, she landed on the All-Pac-12 team. She made her third appearance on the preseason Katrina McClain Award watchlist this season.

Reese led Arizona with 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds last season. She is one of just three players in program history to have at least 1,500 points and 750 rebounds, joining Adia Barnes and Ify Ibekwe. She ended last season with 1,528 points and 778 rebounds.

Pellington has spent the past three years representing Arizona at the NCAA level and Canada at the international level, including in the 2020 Olympics. Arizona’s starting point guard was second on the team with 11.3 points per game last season. She was also second on the team with 2.2 assists per game and third with 1.48 steals per game.

Loville transferred to Arizona after spending one season with Arizona State last year where she was the Pac-12’s second-leading scorer with 16.6 points per game. She hit 41.2 percent of her 2-point shots, 43.3 percent of her 3-point shots, and 76.4 percent of her free throws with the Sun Devils on her way to being named All-Pac-12 in her first season in the league. She was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watchlist last week.

Loville spent her first three seasons playing for Boise State. She scored 17.1 points per game in her last season in Boise, which was good for second in the Mountain West. She then made a seamless transition to the Pac-12. She has averaged at least 40 percent shooting in three of her four years in college in two different leagues.

Oregon was the other team to place three on the preseason All-Pac-12 list. Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers, and Sedona Prince all landed on the 15-player list for the Ducks. Stanford and Utah each had two preseason All-Pac-12 selections.