4 Arizona men’s basketball players make Pac-12 preseason all-conference team

As expected, Arizona men’s basketball is well represented on the Pac-12 preseason All-Conference Teams.

Junior forward Azuolas Tubelis was named to the All-Pac-12 Preseason First Team, junior guards Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson were named Second Team, while redshirt junior forward Oumar Ballo was named an Honorable Mention.

The teams are voted by Pac-12 media. 10 players make up the First Team, while five are on the Second Team.

The league announced the selections ahead of Pac-12 men’s basketball media day on Wednesday.

Arizona’s three selections to First or Second Team lead the conference.

Tubelis is one of four returning First Team selections, a group that includes UCLA’s Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez and USC’s Drew Peterson.

The 6-foot-10 Tubelis ranked fourth in the Pac-12 in shooting percentage last season at 54%. Tubelis averaged 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds as a sophomore.

Larsson, the reigning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year, averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season.

Kriisa, who on Monday was named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list, averaged 9.7 points and 4.7 assists last season. His assists average ranked second in the Pac-12.

Ballo averaged 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots last season.