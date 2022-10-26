Arizona men’s basketball picked to finish runner-up in Pac-12 preseason media poll

Arizona men’s basketball defied expectations to win the Pac-12 in Tommy Lloyd’s first season.
They’ll have to do it again this year.
The Wildcats were picked to finish runner-up behind UCLA in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, released Wednesday ahead of the conference’s men’s basketball media day.
UCLA received 26 of 32 first-place votes, with Arizona and Oregon each receiving three and Stanford getting one.
Last year Arizona was predicted to finish in a tie for fourth-place but won the league outright.
UCLA, a preseason top-10 team, is widely considered the favorite to win the Pac-12 this year behind returning guards Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. and freshmen Amari Bailey and Adem Bona.
Arizona outnumbers UCLA on the All-Conference preseason teams, however, with Azuolas Tubelis on First Team and Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson on Second Team.
Pac-12 men’s basketball preseason media poll
- UCLA (26) 386
- Arizona (3) 352
- Oregon (3) 336
- USC 300
- Stanford (1) 239
- Colorado 207
- Arizona State 193
- Washington State 185
- Washington 158
- Utah 102
- California 69
- Oregon State 47
