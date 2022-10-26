Arizona men’s basketball picked to finish runner-up in Pac-12 preseason media poll

Arizona men’s basketball defied expectations to win the Pac-12 in Tommy Lloyd’s first season.

They’ll have to do it again this year.

The Wildcats were picked to finish runner-up behind UCLA in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, released Wednesday ahead of the conference’s men’s basketball media day.

UCLA received 26 of 32 first-place votes, with Arizona and Oregon each receiving three and Stanford getting one.

Last year Arizona was predicted to finish in a tie for fourth-place but won the league outright.

UCLA, a preseason top-10 team, is widely considered the favorite to win the Pac-12 this year behind returning guards Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. and freshmen Amari Bailey and Adem Bona.

Arizona outnumbers UCLA on the All-Conference preseason teams, however, with Azuolas Tubelis on First Team and Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson on Second Team.

Pac-12 men’s basketball preseason media poll