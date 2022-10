Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Pac-12 held its annual men’s basketball Media Day on Wednesday, and at the same time unveiled a preseason poll voted on by the league’s media members. Arizona, which won the regular-season and conference tournament title last season, was picked to finish second in 2022-23.