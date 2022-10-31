SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans expecting another Pac-12 men’s basketball title

The fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is looking pretty good to repeat as Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season champions.

SB Nation polled our readers this week to see where they should the Wildcats would finish in the Pac-12 during the 2022-23 season. The league’s media picked the UA to finish second, behind UCLA, while DraftKings Sportsbook has both teams as co-favorites at +190.

Not surprisingly, UA fans are a little more bullish on its chances to win a second straight regular-season title after dominating last year with an 18-2 record, the most wins in conference history:

Arizona will play its lone open-to-the-public exhibition on Tuesday night against Western Oregon before opening the 2022-23 campaign Nov. 7 vs. Nicholls. The Wildcats’ first Pac-12 game is Dec. 1 at Utah.

The first of two matchups with UCLA is Jan. 21 at McKale Center, with the teams meeting in Los Angeles on March 4 to end the regular season.

