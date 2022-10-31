Texas transfer Courtney Ramey suspended for first 3 games with Arizona

A key addition to Arizona’s lineup won’t be available for the first three games of the regular season.

An athletic department spokesman has confirmed that guard Courtney Ramey, a graduate transfer from Texas, has been suspended by the NCAA for the first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein initially reported the news on Monday afternoon:

Arizona's Courtney Ramey must serve a three-game NCAA suspension to begin the season as a result of playing in the Portsmouth Invitational, per his father. Transfer from Texas. Averaged 9.4 PPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 31, 2022

The Portsmouth Invitational is a postseason tournament held each April in Virginia that is meant to serve as a showcase for the NBA Draft. Only college seniors are allowed to participate in the event.

Ramey, who played four seasons at Texas, both declared for the 2022 NBA Draft and entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 31. He withdrew from draft consideration on June 1, committing to Arizona for his final season of eligibility on June 10.

The suspension means Ramey will miss Arizona’s Nov. 7 opener against Nicholls as well as home games Nov. 11 vs. Southern and Nov. 17 vs. Utah Tech. He would be eligible to return for the Wildcats’ trip to Hawaii to play in the Maui Invitational.

Ramey is eligible for Tuesday night’s exhibition against Western Oregon.

Projected to be Arizona’s starting 2-guard, Ramey is likely to defend an opponent’s top backcourt player.

“He’s a defender that can play in very close space, so he can really pressure the basketball, he can really move his feet,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said last week.

Ramey’s absence might lead Arizona to speed up the return of freshman Kylan Boswell, who had foot surgery in June and who recently was cleared for full practice. Also likely to see more time early is sophomore Adama Bal and Campbell transfer Cedric Henderson Jr.