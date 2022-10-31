4-star in-state wing Cody Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Nov. 9

The early signing period for college basketball begins on Nov. 9, and Arizona is expected to get the National Letter of Intent from its lone 2023 commitment, 4-star Texas guard KJ Lewis.

That number might end up doubling depending on the decision of one of the Wildcats’ top recruiting targets.

Joe Tipton of On3.com is reporting that Cody Williams, a 4-star small forward from Chandler, will pick from Arizona, Colorado, Loyola Marymount, LSU, Santa Clara and USC on Nov. 9. He also plays to sign that day.

The 6-foot-8, 180-pound Williams is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 21 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the fifth-best small forward in the country and the No. 2 prospect in Arizona. He plays for Perry High School, where as a junior he led the Pumas to the Class 6A state title.

Williams, the younger brother of 2022 NBA Draft first-round pick Jalen Williams, made an official visit to Arizona on Oct. 7. He’s also visited Colorado, LSU and USC and passed on a chance to visit UCLA, per 247Sports’ Eric Bossi.

“The feeling is that he’s getting really close to making up his mind and that Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats have put themselves into excellent position, with Colorado and LSU trying to hold onto some hope,” Bossi wrote.