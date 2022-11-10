2023 wing KJ Lewis officially signs with Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats officially signed KJ Lewis on Thursday, inking the 2023 wing on the second day of the fall signing period.

Officially a Wildcat!



KJ Lewis is ready to #RunWithUs! Welcome to the family! pic.twitter.com/0Q6fULhFsP — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) November 11, 2022

Lewis committed to Arizona in March. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he is considered a top-50 player in his class. Lewis plays for Duncanville High School in southwestern Dallas.

Lewis spent part of his childhood years in Tucson and attended elementary school in Vail. He later moved to El Paso, where he starred for Chapin High School before transferring to Duncanville for his senior season.

Lewis had offers from several high-major programs including UCLA, Houston, Texas Tech and Baylor.

Lewis is Arizona’s lone signee for the 2023 class so far.

