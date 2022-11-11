Arizona men’s basketball vs. Southern: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!
The Arizona Wildcats play their second game of the 2022-23 season when they host the Southern Tigers.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Southern game time, details:
- Date: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
- Time: 7 p.m. PT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: KenPom gives Arizona a 99 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Southern on?
Arizona-Southern will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Ernie Kent (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Southern online?
The stream of Arizona-Southern can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Southern on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Southern on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Southern?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Arizona-Southern pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Southern
- 2023 wing KJ Lewis officially signs with Arizona
- Former Arizona stars Lauri Markkanen, Benn Mathurin surging in early weeks of NBA season
- What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s season-opening win over Nicholls
- Arizona men’s basketball sets single-game school shooting record in blowout of Nicholls
Loading comments...