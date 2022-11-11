 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona men’s basketball vs. Southern: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

By Brian J. Pedersen
It’s GameDay!

The Arizona Wildcats play their second game of the 2022-23 season when they host the Southern Tigers.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Southern game time, details:

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
  • Time: 7 p.m. PT
  • Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
  • Odds: KenPom gives Arizona a 99 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Southern on?

Arizona-Southern will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Ernie Kent (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Southern online?

The stream of Arizona-Southern can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Southern on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Southern on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Southern?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Southern pregame coverage:

