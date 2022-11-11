Arizona men’s basketball vs. Southern game thread

It’s GameDay!

The Arizona Wildcats play their second game of the 2022-23 season when they host the Southern Tigers.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Southern game time, details:

Date: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 Time: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 27.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 99 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Southern on?

Arizona-Southern will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Ernie Kent (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Southern online?

The stream of Arizona-Southern can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Southern on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Southern on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Southern?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Arizona-Southern pregame coverage: