Arizona men’s basketball rises to No. 14 in Associated Press poll

A strong first week on the court, and rough ones for others, has moved Arizona up a few spots in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Wildcats (2-0) sit at No. 14 after blowout home wins over Nicholls and Southern, up three places from their preseason ranking.

Among those teams the UA moved ahead: TCU, which is unbeaten but had to rally from 20 points down at home in its opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Wildcats also surpassed Tennessee, whom they host on Dec. 17, after the Volunteers lost to Colorado in Nashville on Sunday to drop from 11th to 22nd, and Villanova, which lost at Temple.

UCLA, the only other ranked Pac-12 school, remains No. 8. Oregon fell out of the poll after losing at home to UC-Irvine on Friday.

Arizona returns to action Thursday at McKale Center against Utah Tech before heading to the Maui Invitational. The Wildcats open against Cincinnati but could face ranked teams there in No. 9 Arkansas, No. 10 Creighton, No. 17 San Diego State or No. 23 Texas Tech.