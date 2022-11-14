Arizona women’s basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25 after first week

Arizona women’s basketball has started its annual climb up the Associated Press rankings. The Wildcats debuted at No. 19 in the preseason poll. After two wins on their part and some losses by those ahead of them, they moved to No. 18 after the first week.

The Wildcats manhandled Northern Arizona in a 113-56 victory to open the season on Nov. 10. The team scored more points than the program had in any regular-season game since they scored 109 against Oregon on Dec. 31, 2010. Just three days after defeating NAU, Arizona scored 87 against Cal State Northridge.

The Wildcats were helped by Maryland dropping two spots after a 2-1 opening week. The Terrapins lost to No. 1 South Carolina and followed that up with a seven-point win over unranked Fordham.

Arizona is one of four Pac-12 teams in the Top 25. Stanford held steady at No. 2 while Oregon dropped one spot to No. 21 after suffering injuries since the preseason poll was released. Utah moved into the poll at No. 25.

UCLA sits just outside the Top 25, garnering the 26th-most points just nine points behind the Utes. Washington State is also getting a few points to end up towards the end of the “others receiving votes” category.