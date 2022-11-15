Cate Reese named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 watchlist

It’s nothing new for Arizona forward Cate Reese. Beginning her sophomore season, her name has appeared on preseason watch lists for just about every award she’s eligible for. In her fifth and final season in college basketball, the honors continue. The latest is the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 watchlist.

The list includes players who are considered strong candidates for the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Women’s Player of the Year heading into the season. Reese is also on preseason watch lists for the Katrina McClain Award and the Naismith Trophy, as well as being named Preseason All-Pac-12 by the media that covers the conference. Last season, she was AP All-American honorable mention and All-Pac-12 after the season.

Two games into her fifth season, Reese is averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game over her career. In the first two games this season, she has averaged 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over 21.0 minutes per game.

The Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. The Wooden Award player of the year will be announced in April.